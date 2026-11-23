Tallulah Willis has explained her decision to remove a photograph with her father, Bruce Willis, saying she reconsidered whether the personal moment should have been shared publicly.



The photograph, posted a day earlier, showed Tallulah holding hands with the “Die Hard” actor as they sat on a porch swing.



After deleting it, she described their time together as “super sweet” but acknowledged that she had not fully considered the privacy implications before publishing the image. She said she “didn’t think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show”.



“I acknowledge that and vow to do better. I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be,” she wrote. Tallulah also shared another detail from their visit, revealing that she and her father had watched a video of Frankie Valli performing.



Willis stepped away from acting following his aphasia diagnosis. His family subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Tallulah has previously spoken out about how information concerning her father is shared publicly.



Earlier this month, she challenged a report that quoted an unnamed source claiming the actor was behaving like a baby, questioning why someone would disclose such a description. “So the ‘friend,’ ‘family member,’ or source who shared that he ‘acts like a baby now?’ How is that acceptable? Who are you?” she wrote.