Former England international footballer Raheem Sterling has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence after admitting dangerous driving while inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon and possessing the substance.

The 31-year-old was sentenced at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25, following a crash involving his Lamborghini Urus on a motorway in southern England.

Sterling's sentence has been suspended for 18 months. He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

The incident happened on May 28, 2026, when Sterling drove his Lamborghini dangerously along the M25, M3, A327 and Minley Road before crashing into a metal gate.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea forward had pleaded guilty in September to dangerous driving, possessing six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Prosecutors told the court that several motorists had reported seeing a black Lamborghini being driven dangerously during morning rush hour, with one witness spotting the driver inhaling from a balloon.

Another motorist described the driving as “absolutely horrendous”, saying the vehicle was swerving in and out of lanes and raising genuine concerns that someone could be killed.

Police body-camera footage of Sterling's arrest showed him inside the damaged vehicle with two nitrous oxide canisters on his lap.

During the sentencing hearing, District Judge Kirsty Allman acknowledged Sterling's previously exemplary character, charitable activities and decision to seek help for his use of nitrous oxide.

His lawyer, Jason Bartfeld KC, told the court that the footballer had recognised the unhealthy coping mechanisms that led to the incident and had taken steps to address them, including undergoing residential treatment.

Sterling, who has 82 England caps, won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and previously played for Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.