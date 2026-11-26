Security agents in Saudi Arabia have arrested two Nigerians for allegedly trafficking banned substances, hashish and amphetamin, in the Riyadh region of the country.

The suspects were apprehended by patrol officers of the General Directorate of Mujahideen, who reportedly found them in possession of the narcotic substances and medically regulated pills.

Saudi newspaper, Ajil, reported on Wednesday, November 25, that the suspects had been arrested and handed over to the relevant authorities after legal procedures were initiated against them.

‘’“The patrols of the General Directorate of Mujahideen in the Riyadh region were able to arrest two violators of the border security system of Nigerian nationality for promoting the two narcotic substances, hashish and amphetamine, and pills subject to medical circulation regulation,” the newspaper reported

The General Directorate of Mujahideen also urged residents to report suspected drug-related activities through designated emergency numbers.

According to the newspaper, residents of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province can make reports through 911, while those in other parts of the kingdom can use 999 or 995.

The arrests are part of ongoing anti-drug operations by Saudi authorities targeting suspected drug traffickers and dealers across the country.