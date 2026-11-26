A woman who goes by the name StrawBerriCurls on Facebook has revealed the secret to her glow-up.
Sharing before-and-after photos of herself, she credits her remarkable transformation to her decision to quit dating.
“The best weight loss and glow up tip that I can give? Stop dating. This is what happened to me when I took my own advice. I’ve lost 50 lbs by the way,” she wrote.
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More like, i stopped dating and started bleaching. She be like, I have to announce it on social media, since I'm not getting enough recognition for my toning up. Thirsty ass biatch