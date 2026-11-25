A Nigerian woman, Miebi Boro, has publicly declared that she will follow any married man who sends private messages to her on social media.

She stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday in response to criticism blaming single women for dating married men and having their children.

Her post follows praises heaped on a Nigerian woman, Tari Miebi Albert, for not only standing by her husband but also attending the dedication ceremony of the child he had with another lady.

“As Una Dey drag people make I advise una if your husband enter my DM I go follow am. If you wan kpai I go send you funds for rope cos Bayelsans like blaming women. Because we no Dey post all their messages,” she wrote.

Commenting further, Miebi noted that while it's wrong for ladies to sleep with married men, she said these men must be held accountable for their actions as they are the ones that made vows of fidelity.