A Nigerian woman, Miebi Boro, has publicly declared that she will follow any married man who sends private messages to her on social media.
She stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday in response to criticism blaming single women for dating married men and having their children.
Her post follows praises heaped on a Nigerian woman, Tari Miebi Albert, for not only standing by her husband but also attending the dedication ceremony of the child he had with another lady.
“As Una Dey drag people make I advise una if your husband enter my DM I go follow am. If you wan kpai I go send you funds for rope cos Bayelsans like blaming women. Because we no Dey post all their messages,” she wrote.
Commenting further, Miebi noted that while it's wrong for ladies to sleep with married men, she said these men must be held accountable for their actions as they are the ones that made vows of fidelity.
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It's always to hold men accountable but the untold or told not accepted is women are the main culprit of these fornication and adultery ! It's for the men to ask but the women never say no especially when there's a catch money or and gift, the women are always ready and always outwardly doing things to confirm their readiness. If the women can just display discipline to say no fornication and adultery will be a thing of the past
Olosho
Marriages cannot succeed with such selfishly wicked mindsets. The law must change in Nigeria in order to protect marriages, homes, family health, welfare and personal economies for the overall wellbeing of the nation. Polygamy must be totally banned. Any woman or man interfering with another’s marriage should be sued and made to pay excessive financial damages to the fullest extent of the law. Better still, deterrents must be taken seriously- adulterers should be publicly shamed and whipped as is done in Indonesia and other nations.
Na so e take dey start husband snatcher, go get your own husband.
Marry go round
Stop spreading the big 3
Dis one Toto don red sotey e don catch fire 🔥