A US jury has convicted Chinese telecommunications company Huawei on 10 criminal counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets, while acquitting it of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.



According to the US Department of Justice, Tuesday’s verdict followed a three-month trial at a federal court in New York. Huawei faced 12 counts in total.



The convictions also included conspiracy to defraud the United States. “No person or company is above the law,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft.”



Prosecutors accused Huawei of seeking to recruit employees from American telecommunications companies and obtaining confidential technological information through them. According to the original indictment, the information helped Huawei develop products resembling those of competitors and sell them at lower prices.



“The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology, and robot testing technology,” the Justice Department said.



Prosecutors also alleged that Huawei operated an internal programme rewarding employees who obtained competitors’ industrial secrets. Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva described the verdict as a warning to companies engaged in corporate wrongdoing.



“Today’s verdict sends an unmistakable message: America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead,” he said.



The case also examined Huawei’s business activities in Iran. The Justice Department accused the company of misleading banks, journalists and US authorities about its dealings there, including whether it assisted Iranian government, military or intelligence bodies.



Huawei, described as the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, has faced longstanding scrutiny from Washington over allegations that its technology could facilitate spying for Beijing.



The United States has previously urged other countries to exclude Huawei equipment from their 5G mobile networks. Despite the convictions, the jury rejected the separate allegations of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.