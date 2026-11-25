Police in Kebbi State have arrested and filed charges against three people following a political gathering linked to the African Democratic Congress in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.



The command alleged that some participants carried dangerous weapons, speakers made inflammatory statements and organisers breached a security notification agreement with political parties.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, police spokesperson Bashir Usman said preliminary investigations indicated that the gathering was organised by the wife of ADC governorship candidate Abubakar Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. The statement did not identify her by name.



Police described the event as a political rally presented as an exercise to distribute relief materials, with activities covering Zauro, Makera, Gwadangwaji, Gawasu, Morida and Karyo communities.



“Video evidence obtained by the Command shows individuals in the convoy carrying sticks, machetes and swords, while some of the speakers made inciting statements capable of causing disturbances of public peace,” Usman said. He also alleged that some vehicles had no registration numbers or displayed questionable number plates, while sirens were used contrary to traffic regulations.



The command did not identify the three suspects, disclose the specific charges or name the court handling their prosecution. It also did not state when the gathering occurred or identify any physical assault, injury or property damage arising from it.



According to PREMIUM TIMES, the police did not reproduce the statements they considered inflammatory, and the newspaper had not independently examined the footage cited by the command. Usman said organisers failed to observe an agreement reached with political parties on 7 September requiring at least 48 hours’ notice before political activities.



He said the ADC reaffirmed its commitment to the arrangement during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police and other senior officers on 2 November. According to him, the party also agreed to hand over anyone involved in unlawful conduct during its events. Usman said advance notification was intended to give police sufficient time to organise security.



“The Command will not tolerate conduct capable of undermining public peace or setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he said. In a separate incident, Usman said the Divisional Police Officer in Jega reported another ADC political activity for which the command had not received advance notice.



Organisers were asked to reschedule and formally notify the police so security arrangements could be made. The statement did not say whether they complied. The command also raised concerns about reports of minors participating in political activities and urged authorities to protect children from exploitation and violence.



It advised parents and guardians not to allow their children to be recruited for political violence. The ADC’s response to the latest allegations was not immediately available. The arrests follow earlier disagreements involving the party, police and state government over campaign security and the treatment of opposition members.



On 6 November, Malami accused the state government of allowing thugs to attack an ADC campaign convoy and damage media equipment during the party’s presidential campaign visit the previous day. The government denied the allegation, saying the rally took place without interference.



On 10 November, the ADC alleged that unnamed individuals planned to use security agencies to intimidate and arrest party members, including those promoting its activities online. In a statement signed by Deputy Publicity Secretary Abubakar Musa, the party claimed its spokesperson was among those being targeted.



Usman rejected suggestions of political bias, saying the command remained neutral and committed to protecting all parties. On the legal framework, PREMIUM TIMES noted that Section 95(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 requires commissioners of police to provide security for peaceful political rallies and processions.



Subsections 3 and 4 restrict security agencies’ role at such gatherings to providing protection, safeguard lawful political activities and require consultation to resolve competing requests over venues and timing. The report noted that Section 95 does not prescribe a 48-hour notification period.



However, Paragraph 30(1) of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2026 requires written notification to the relevant commissioner of police stating the venue and time of a planned rally or procession. A separate provision requires parties to submit rally schedules to INEC at least 10 days before events.



The Kebbi command attributed its 48-hour requirement to the agreement with political parties. It did not identify a statutory provision establishing that deadline or clarify whether breaching it formed part of the charges.



The report also cited Sections 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act, which prohibit inflammatory campaign language, political coercion and threats intended to influence political support. INEC’s regulations additionally prohibit offensive weapons at campaign events, except those carried by authorised security personnel deployed to provide protection.