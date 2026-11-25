Jude Bellingham has earned praise after intervening when a male reporter interrupted BBC journalist Elizabeth Conway during a post-match interview.



The Real Madrid midfielder was speaking after his side’s 5–1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven, in which he scored a goal he described as the best of his life. Conway asked what had been going through his mind when he scored.



“Yeah, I was a bit surprised honestly,” Bellingham replied. “I knew I could control the ball and get it into my grasp, but normally from there I am looking to see who’s on as an option to play through.” He explained that the ball had bounced into a favourable position, prompting him to shoot rather than pass.



“It popped up nicely, and I thought, you know, I am just going to hit it. It was a nice goal and important for the team being the second goal and gave us control.” As Conway began a follow-up question, another reporter interrupted. Bellingham immediately asked him to wait. “Sorry, she’s got one more,” he said, before inviting Conway to continue.



Asked whether he was enjoying the best form of his career, Bellingham said his attention was already turning towards the next match. “My mentality is based more around just focusing on the next game; I think you are only as good as your next one. Your last one doesn’t really matter,” he said.



“Even this one that has just gone past, it is all well and good and speaking to you guys is fun, but my focus has to change now to preparing for the next game.” Conway later posted footage of the exchange on Instagram with the caption: “Just Jude waiting for me to finish my questions.”



The clip attracted widespread attention, with viewers applauding Bellingham’s courtesy and his support for the journalist. BBC presenter Kelly Somers wrote: “So lovely he did this to you @elizabeth.conway_ and well done for also standing your ground.” Another commenter, Gemma Avery, described him as a role model for young men.



“In just a few words, he shows how to make room for women and make them feel heard,” she wrote. “In football, a sport that shapes so many young people’s attitudes, that example carries so much weight.” Molly Stephens added: “Respect & manners cost nothing. Love this!” The official BBC Football account also joined the responses, joking: “Jude Bellingham with his second assist of the night.”