A video currently making the rounds online shows two men eating sacrificial items they were allegedly caught placing at a junction in a community in the southeast.
According to the background voice, the men were caught by youths while dropping the items, including candle, incense and drinks.
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Ol'boy, I die here o. Na crime I commit wey u say make i sit for ground chop my Ebo for success? Allah walahi, u no go go back home well. Na Ebo I carry, wey come cause all this? God save this people say no be me sha...
very good
All sorts of atrocities in Igbo land, yet the idiots are more comfortable speaking about what happens in other tribes, as if they have a moral high ground. Only God knows the target of the sacrifices the two evil men caught was for.
IBOS, THE OKIJA SKULL MINERS.
Wow this is amazing... they where about to destroy someone else but they end up destroying themselves...
This is not a bad sacrifice