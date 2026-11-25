A man has been jailed for 18 years after being convicted of a serious intimate attack and separate offences involving a woman who woke to find him sitting at the end of her bed.



Mohammad Raza, 32, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday, November 24, Metro reported. The court heard that he was on bail when he entered the woman’s Eastbourne home on 4 July last year. She awoke to find him stroking her leg in an incident described as “extremely disturbing”.



Earlier, another homeowner had discovered Raza wandering around his property wearing a pink cowboy hat and no trousers. Raza entered the woman’s home shortly afterwards. The incidents followed an attack in December 2024, when Raza took a woman he had encountered at Eastbourne railway station to a nearby property and subjected her to non-consensual acts.



He was convicted of two offences involving forced intimate acts in connection with the December attack. His convictions relating to the July incidents included burglary, trespass with intent to commit an intimate offence and unwanted intimate contact.



In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman attacked in December described herself as previously being a “determined, excitable girl and woman who wanted to make the most of life”. “But because of what Mohammad did it no longer feels possible as it once did,” she said.



She told the court that the attack had taken away her dignity, sense of safety and joy. Defence barrister Amy Packham said Raza had experienced a particularly difficult time in prison because of the nature of his offences, his background, his immigration status and wider political tensions.



She described incidents involving other prisoners, including an assault in which he suffered a fractured eye socket. Packham said he had been subjected to “considerable, unpleasant and violent attention from others in prison”, but had taken positive steps by completing courses addressing alcohol and other substances.



The court heard that Raza was born in Pakistan and held an Italian passport through his father’s nationality. He had also previously lived in Italy. He is married and has a young son, whose life he has largely missed while in custody, the court was told.