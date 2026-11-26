A Nigerian woman has slammed Nigerian women who have formed the habit to rush online to drag their husbands and father of their children once their marriages are over.

In a video that has gone viral, the businesswoman argued that such behaviour is tacky and shows that women who indulge in such “have stretch marks in their brains''.

“Coming online to drag your partner after a failed marriage or collapsed love life shows that your brain has stretch marks; your brain has shifted. Coming online to drag the father of your children shows how stupid you are. When a marriage fails, there is no winner. Coming online to talk when we don’t live with you, do you want us to hate him or what? People will comment, and at the end of the day, they will mock you.

For you to come online to drag your partner shows that you were never in love. You’re not the first person to have a failed marriage, and many people have gone through experiences far worse than yours but have chosen to keep mute. Marriage is not content; marriage is real life. Please, get it right'' she said

Watch the video below