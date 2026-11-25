Armed men suspected to be bandits have abducted a mother, Racheal Oluwarotimi James and her daughter, Esther Oyindamola James from their home in Zokoriko, Kudende, Kaduna State.

Rachael is said to be a widowed mother of five and prophetess of C&S Church. Her husband passed away in 2009.

A family member said the attackers arrived at about 12:35 a.m. on November 15, 2026, climbed over the compound fence and opened the gate for others.

They allegedly damaged the house door with a cutlass and a gun, demanded money, and ordered Racheal and Esther outside.

According to the family’s account, the attackers shot a passing motorcycle rider five times. He passed away at the scene.

Another man was injured and is reportedly receiving treatment at St. Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.

The family said the kidnappers contacted them a few days later and demanded N100 million ransom for the release of mother and daughter.

Relatives say they have raised only N1.182m out of the money demanded.

According to the voice note received from her daughter through the bandits, one of the eyes of the widow was allegedly plucked out over delay in making the ransom payment requested.

The family is asking the authorities and the public to help secure the women’s safe release.