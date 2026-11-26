The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has recounted how family and cultural pressure influenced the decision to have a male child after he and his wife welcomed two daughters.

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Governor Makinde said he initially wanted just one child, but agreed to have two after his wife expressed a different preference.

“I wanted one child then we discussed it and she said how can I have just one then I agreed to two. So we had them and they were both girls and I was not really bothered because either it’s a girl or boy, it all link to how you are going to bring them up.”

He explained that cultural differences and pressure from his wife’s mother made him consider having a son.

“But because of cultural issues and differences between us, it was been amplified by her own mum and putting it in her head that if you don’t give Yoruba men boy, they will go and look for a boy child somewhere else.”

Makinde said it took them more than five years to understand and address the situation. He eventually bought a book on how to have a boy, which they read together, alongside purchasing ovulation kits.