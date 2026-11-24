An American woman living in Nigeria has gone online to claim she is homeless while begging for financial assistance to support herself and her Nigerian husband.
The woman, who goes by Sparrow Ladi on Instagram, said she is currently living in her sister-in-law's house with her husband and they could be asked to leave at any time.
She added that she was a matchmaker and never scammed anyone, but things are currently tight for her.
She then begged anyone who can help to donate to her financially.
She added that, after all, people in the United States and all over the world seek funds online for all sorts of things, including to build a cat sanctuary, so there's nothing out of place in her asking for financial support.
Her Nigerian husband was with her in the video as she spoke.
See below.
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Go home
Them don carry this old woman brain drink garri chai. She needs to go back as soon as possible.
May help reach her. We all understand the country, I really don't care if it seems the husband intends it for personal Gane. Am particularly empathetic that she chooses so stay back in Nigeria to fight for her marriage regardless of her citizen status May Help locate her and her family.
Dat her Nigerian husband don introduce her to money making through yahoo. Na him give her dis scope wey she dey use.
See him face. Na dat husband lurking behind her go fit spoil show for her.
Asiwaju Political Cult (apc) policies are also affecting Oyimbo 😂 🤣 🤣🤣 May God deliver us 🙏🏻🙏🏻
She has asked all her family and friends in America to send her money in Nigeria and now they have had enough and are no longer sending her money. The next thing now is for her useless and lazy husband to write script for her to beg Nigerians for money. When you are tired of Nigeria, you will go back to America without your husband.
Make the stupid husband go work now
U need help u still go attached him photo. So we should send to him abi Una two don cast
Madam, calm down. Tinubu is fixing Nigeria 😂😂 She's not even thinking of returning to the USA
Call Trump for rescue.