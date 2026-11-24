An American woman living in Nigeria has gone online to claim she is homeless while begging for financial assistance to support herself and her Nigerian husband.



The woman, who goes by Sparrow Ladi on Instagram, said she is currently living in her sister-in-law's house with her husband and they could be asked to leave at any time.





She explained that there are no jobs in Enugu where she lives, so she can't earn a living.



She added that she was a matchmaker and never scammed anyone, but things are currently tight for her.



She then begged anyone who can help to donate to her financially.



She added that, after all, people in the United States and all over the world seek funds online for all sorts of things, including to build a cat sanctuary, so there's nothing out of place in her asking for financial support.





Her Nigerian husband was with her in the video as she spoke.



See below.



