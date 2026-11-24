English professional footballer Isiah Noel-Williams, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including rape and child sex offence.

Noel-Williams, who plays for League Two side Barnet FC, was remanded in custody following a hearing at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, November 21, according to Mail Online .

Hertfordshire Police said the 23-year-old midfielder has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

He has also been charged with a further two counts - one of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and another of supplying a controlled (Class B) drug.

Barnet FC have said they are cooperating fully with the investigation and 'will determine any further action in due course'.

In a statement, Barnet FC told the Daily Mail: 'Barnet FC can confirm that first-team player Isiah Noel-Williams has been charged and remanded in custody as part of a police investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

'The club is cooperating fully with the authorities and will determine any further action in due course.

'As this is now a matter for the courts, the club will not be making any further comment.'

Noel-Williams is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, December 22.