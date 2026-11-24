Iranian Government authorities have administered 74 lashes to prominent female vocalist Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team after she staged an online concert without wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf.

According to human rights lawyer Mostafa Nili and monitoring groups including Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) and Hengaw, the corporal punishment was carried out on Monday, November 23, 2026, at the sentence-enforcement office of the Qom prosecutor’s office. The convictions stem from a virtual concert video Ahmadi recorded in December 2024 at a historic caravanserai in Qom and streamed on YouTube.



In the widely viewed footage, Ahmadi performed traditional Persian music accompanied by male instrumentalists while wearing a black sleeveless dress with her hair uncovered challenging longstanding clerical bans on women singing solo in public and appearing without a hijab.

An Iranian court found Ahmadi and four male musicians and crew members identified as Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari guilty of "offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online".



Alongside the 74 lashes, each of the five defendants received a two-year ban on artistic and musical activities as well as a two-year foreign travel restriction, sentences that were upheld by an appeals court in September 2026.



