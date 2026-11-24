Shares in American technology giant Nvidia surged more than 30 per cent after the company reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer, less than two weeks after his shock resignation.

The company's stock jumped approximately 31 per cent on Monday, November 23, adding nearly $1 trillion to its market value and helping drive a major rally across Wall Street.

The dramatic rebound followed Nvidia's announcement that its board of directors had unanimously voted to bring back Huang, reversing its earlier position that it had no intention of reinstating him.

According to the company, the decision followed discussions with Huang and input from senior United States government officials, with the board concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang's return came after he stepped down on November 12 following revelations of an extramarital affair, including allegations involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

His departure had unsettled investors and contributed to a sharp sell-off in Nvidia shares amid growing concerns about the company's leadership and the wider artificial intelligence industry.

The development also attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang and later said he had helped secure his return.