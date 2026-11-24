Police in Ghana have arrested a man over the alleged murder of his 10-year-old son at Kotoso in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region.

The suspect, who is reportedly a drug addict, was arrested on Monday, November 23, following a tip-off from residents, according to MyJoyOnline.

Police sources said the man allegedly murdered the child before dismembering his body and attempting to conceal the remains in a sack for disposal.

However, the swift intervention of community members, who alerted the police, led to his arrest before he could dispose of the remains.

The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, while the child's remains have been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The incident has left residents of Kwahu Kotoso in shock and mourning, with many calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased child.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine the motive, and ascertain whether the suspect acted alone.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned before a court upon the conclusion of investigations.