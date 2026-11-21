The Deeper Life Campus Fellowship: University of Calgary has slammed Deeper Life members, particularly those in Nigeria, who expressed criticisms over a bridal shower held for a foreign bride.





A Nigerian man living in Canada married a woman from the Philippines.





Ahead of the wedding in Canada, some Deeper Life sisters in Canada held a bridal shower to celebrate the bride-to-be.





Video from the ceremony shows the Deeper Life sisters holding balloons while waiting to surprise the bride-to-be when she enters the venue.







They went on to celebrate the bride-to-be in a fun-filled event where they also engaged in trendy challenges, including the "I'm not the bride, I'm the bride's friend" trend.









When the video was shared online, Deeper Life members questioned why their members in Canada wore braids, weaves and trousers, all things forbidden for members in Nigeria.





They also questioned why a bridal shower, which they claim is “forbidden” for brides in Nigeria, is allowed abroad.





Responding to the backlash, the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship in University of Calgary wrote:

"Just to know. Michelle wasn’t born into deeper life.



"I believe we have people who love coming to Join us because we have the Word, which is one of the great reason she loves attending deeper life.



"Probably with all this long talk going around she may decide to never be a member.



"Don’t let your mouth kick people out of the church.



"Don’t be quick to judge.



"As a Christian we should be praying and holding one another’s hand. Heb 12:12.



"Be careful of what you say. Swift to hear and slow to speak James 1:19



"Remember to Read your Bible very well And look only unto Jesus. God Bless you. #DLCF #DLBC."







However, the members in Nigeria are still not on the same page with their Canada counterparts and they pointed out that even when the bride in Nigeria is not from their church, their rules still apply to her.



