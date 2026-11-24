The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Garki Branch, Abuja, Alkali Adamu Askira has said that foreign or indigenous ladies would no longer be allowed to see him alone.
Askira stated this in a Facebook post on Monday following the emergence of a viral video in which a foreign female tourist accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk, of inappropriate conduct during a visit to his palace.
“From today henceforth no foreign lady or indigenous one would be allowed to see me alone,” he wrote.
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Why is everyone deviating from the main issue and trying to twist the narrative
don't mind them...
We should have been bowing our heads in shame for such a show of shame from a figure that is supposed to uphold our values
If you are not doing anything bad or have the intention to do something bad , you won’t be worried at all Oga
Animal.in human form
Horny men. Shane
Onuku. See people wey dey rule una. So you don't trust that you can behave yourself around a woman? God abeg oh.
If that is what you want because you can't control your 3rd leg, that is your business. Implement it, don't announce it. We don't want to know or hear from northern terrorists and destroyers of Nigeria like you.
How about you just learn to behave appropriately and speak circumspectly? In other words, keep your hands to yourselves, guard your mouth from speaking anyhowly, understand what "anyhowly" means in every context, etc. etc. Surely, it cannot be that hard?
Better
Most of all these so called our educated people are just so stupid, what is there if a female foreigner or your indigenous woman come and see you in private, everything is built on mind set, must you touch someone that isn't your wife in an inappropriate way the least you can do is give them hand shakes, very stupid thing that can't control himself you people will keep disgracing your self all over the world, why will you molest a woman
the ones that has been seeing you privately before must have you recorded too,you think that the foreign bodies doesn't know fulani is up to ????