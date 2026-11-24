The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Garki Branch, Abuja, Alkali Adamu Askira has said that foreign or indigenous ladies would no longer be allowed to see him alone.

Askira stated this in a Facebook post on Monday following the emergence of a viral video in which a foreign female tourist accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk, of inappropriate conduct during a visit to his palace.

“From today henceforth no foreign lady or indigenous one would be allowed to see me alone,” he wrote.