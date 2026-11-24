A Nigerian man, Ife Adetona, has defended his wife's decision to cut her hair, stating that she is an adult and knows what makes her comfortable.

While he likes full hair on his wife, he believes his preference shouldn't put someone he loves in bondage.

Addressing critics who said he shouldn't have approved the decision, he clarified that she didn't need his approval, adding that she has been talking about cutting it for a couple of years.