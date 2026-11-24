A Nigerian man, Ife Adetona, has defended his wife's decision to cut her hair, stating that she is an adult and knows what makes her comfortable.
While he likes full hair on his wife, he believes his preference shouldn't put someone he loves in bondage.
Addressing critics who said he shouldn't have approved the decision, he clarified that she didn't need his approval, adding that she has been talking about cutting it for a couple of years.
“People asking if I approved the haircut... NO! She has been talking about it for a couple of years, and my answer has been just three: 1. I like hair on my wife. 2. My preference shouldn't put you in bondage. 3. If I were a woman, I would cut my hair too,” he wrote."My neighbour jokingly said I shouldn't approve it. I replied that my wife is an adult. She knows what makes her most comfortable.“I know she has just been holding back because of me, but why should my own preference put the person I say I love in bondage?”
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