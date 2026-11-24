A Nigerian woman, Hope Chukwuebuka, has vowed to keep reaping from her estranged husband's ‘vineyard’ as long as she shares a child with him, stating that not even a divorce will stop her.
Hope, who stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, made it clear that her estranged husband is not a devil, adding that “he is just a prodigal son who went astray from his mother's teaching.”
Hope said she quit the marriage because she doesn't have the strength to “raise a fellow adult.”
According to her, the deep freezer, bedframe, foam, pillow, 32 inches television, stabilizer and wheelbarrow in her house were all taken from husband's residence.
She recalled how she had attempted to carry his 40000 generator before he called police on her.
“I don't know how you people do una thing ooo but one thing about me Chukwuebuka is that as long as I share a child with a man I will not stop reaping from his vine yard, not even a divorce will stop me from reaping from his vine yard,” she wrote."Currently the biggest deep freezer in my house which is 340 liters, the 7 by 7 bedframe together with the foam and pillow, the 32 inches Samsung television in my bedroom, stabilizer and wheelbarrow in my house belong to my estranged husband."As a matter of fact I carried them from his house and I even wanted to carry his 40000 generator before he called police for me and if I have another opportunity to access his house I will go and carry more property like new air fryer I saw in his parking store."I can't waste money buying property he already has as long as we are still legally married and we haven't officially divorced."For those thinking I will only stop with harvesting plantain in his property? Dey play."For you that called your ex husband ekwensu and you claimed you have rejected devil and every of his property?“No wahala, your own ex is devil, mine is just a prodigal son who went astray from his mother's teaching and I don't have strength to start reraising my fellow adult so I decide to quit the marriage so you see ? Our case is different. I will continue to reap from the vine yard of my ex's.”
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when the man will get serious with you,you will regret some of your action,liability ladies everywhere
Taa common nothing to regret there and the man is not going to do anything. If na abroad na him suppose leave house for her. So a few house hold items will not hurt Oga . At least it's serving the child/children they share together too
Continue until u go jail
Jail where?
Just thank God that he is not ready for trouble or deal with you. Go carefully before it backfires.
I pray. Deal with who?
Only the deaf flies that end up with the corpse underground!
Story
From this your write up na money be your problem.
So make she no reap before?
Nna dem. Igbo women. No inheritance in their fathers house. But eyes always on their husbands family wealth. This one is the lowest and shameless of them.
If not for men...alot of women will be destitute
Lol, all he needs is a restraining order.
igbo women dey quick change am for their husbands!! shuuu!?