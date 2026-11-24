A Nigerian woman, Hope Chukwuebuka, has vowed to keep reaping from her estranged husband's ‘vineyard’ as long as she shares a child with him, stating that not even a divorce will stop her.

Hope, who stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, made it clear that her estranged husband is not a devil, adding that “he is just a prodigal son who went astray from his mother's teaching.”

Hope said she quit the marriage because she doesn't have the strength to “raise a fellow adult.”

According to her, the deep freezer, bedframe, foam, pillow, 32 inches television, stabilizer and wheelbarrow in her house were all taken from husband's residence.

She recalled how she had attempted to carry his 40000 generator before he called police on her.