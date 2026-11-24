Reality TV star, Ike Onyema, has shared a tip to his male folks on how to hook the woman of their dreams.
In a post shared on IG, Ike asked men to marry women who still respect their men when they are angry.
According to him, how a woman treats her man when she is angry at him shows her true behaviorr.
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Mugu
True
Keep deceiving yourself. It will only works if you also respect her when you're mad. Because how you also treat her in anger is the real you.
It kinda make sense that way.
I once had an argument with my wife when we were younger and still just dating, my friend who was in the other room said he heard everything and not once did my girl disrespect me and that she was a wife material, she was angry and expressed that, but never disrespected me with insulting and degrading words, and it has never changed in all these years of marriage, I respected her more then and I respect more today. So I know for a fact what he is talking about is true.