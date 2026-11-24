The Department of State Services (DSS) has reiterated its zero tolerance for misconduct and abuse of office.

This followed the conviction and sentencing of a dismissed personnel, Salihu Mohammed, to two years’ imprisonment for recruitment fraud.

Mohammed was sentenced on Monday, November 23, 2026, by the Magistrate Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of cheating by impersonation.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Moriyike Osinbajo, sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment without an option of fine and further ordered him to pay restitution of Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N2.5 million) to the victim.

The former DSS personnel was accused of conspiring with an accomplice to fraudulently obtain money from Abdulkadir Liman and Abdullahi Alhassan under the guise of facilitating their recruitment into the Service.

A source revealed that the Service took immediate action, after a report on Salihu’s fraudulent activities.

“Following a report of the alleged recruitment fraud, the Director-General of the DSS ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. Findings established that Mohammed had violated the Service’s extant rules and regulations, leading to his immediate dismissal in line with established disciplinary procedures of the Agency” disclosed the source.

The DSS had consistently warned members of the public against individuals falsely parading themselves as its personnel or exploiting its name to defraud unsuspecting persons, particularly under the guise of offering employment opportunities.

The DSS had earlier made public the identities of dismissed personnel and cautioned members of the public against engaging them in any official capacity or conducting transactions with them on behalf of the Service.

Among those previously dismissed for engaging in unscrupulous activities are Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin.