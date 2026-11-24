A woman, Grace Titus and her daughter, Sarah Titus, have lost their lives in a motor accident in Lugbe, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kingsley Madakibon Tuesday, November 24.

Maikalangu condoled with the people of Lugbe community over the tragic loss, describing the incident as heartbreaking and painful.

He noted that the loss of a mother and her daughter in one moment has thrown the entire Lugbe community into deep mourning.

He recalled the invaluable role the late Miss Sarah Titus played during his campaign, describing her as a loyal supporter, a committed mobilizer, and a Maikalangu believer who stood firmly behind his vision for a better AMAC.

He said her dedication, prayers, and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The Chairman extended his deepest condolences to the husband who lost his wife and daughter, the entire Titus family, friends, neighbours, and the people of Lugbe.

He prayed that God would grant the family the strength to bear this unbearable loss, and that the souls of Mrs Titus Grace and Sarah Titus rest in perfect peace.

He further prayed that God would comfort the Lugbe community and prevent such tragedy from happening again.