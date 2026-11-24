The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the deadly violence that erupted during a political campaign event at Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The incident reportedly claimed six lives, while several others sustained injuries, according to preliminary police reports.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, that the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately commence an impartial, evidence-based investigation into the incident.

CSP Iniedu noted that the investigation will establish the sequence of events, identify those responsible for the violence, and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the venue.

The Police said officers found to have acted negligently, unlawfully, or in breach of professional standards would face appropriate disciplinary action, while anyone found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted.

The Force also revealed that the Delta State Government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, until further notice.