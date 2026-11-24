A woman has shared how she was punished by her church for revealing that she was preparing to wed a Catholic man.





The bride, who attends a pentecostal church in Nigeria, said that she was suspended and then publicly disgraced in church.





However, she said this did not stop her and she went ahead with the wedding.





She wrote: "My pastor gave me 3 months suspension from my church because I want to marry a catholic.



"He even called me out publicly in church service to digrace me,his wife told me to go and beg him later but i refused, i left church that day crying and humiliated but thank God the marriage was successful.



"It was so painful because I have been going to that church all my life and have been serving God there as chorister I have served with my time and money."





Her post has sparked mixed reactions. Some of her church members have criticised her for her decision to marry outside the church.