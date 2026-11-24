A woman has shared how she was punished by her church for revealing that she was preparing to wed a Catholic man.
The bride, who attends a pentecostal church in Nigeria, said that she was suspended and then publicly disgraced in church.
However, she said this did not stop her and she went ahead with the wedding.
She wrote: "My pastor gave me 3 months suspension from my church because I want to marry a catholic.
"He even called me out publicly in church service to digrace me,his wife told me to go and beg him later but i refused, i left church that day crying and humiliated but thank God the marriage was successful.
"It was so painful because I have been going to that church all my life and have been serving God there as chorister I have served with my time and money."
Her post has sparked mixed reactions. Some of her church members have criticised her for her decision to marry outside the church.
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Them dey craze for that church.....Any of the men approach her for relationship not to talk of marriage and she no gree? Foolish people, i wonder the type of god un dey serve there. Even girls wey never know their left and right follow dey condemn her. Make dem no worry e go soon reach them.
If she had attended church all her life and still went ahead and married a Catholic, then she was never born again in the first place. She was just a churchgoer. No truly born-again Christian will marry a Catholic because no single catholic is born again, not even their pope. It's a religion entirely based on false doctrines and unbiblical pagan practices, which they brainwash their members to accept, falsely arguing the "mother church" nonsense as a veil to cover their eyes. Marrying a Catholic is like marrying a Muslim or a Jehovah's Witness.
The WEDDING CEREMONY was successful. Whether the MARRIAGE will be successful or not, only God knows as of today.
You are blessed amongst women my sister. It was the same for me. One sister even told me she would not attend my wedding so holy water would not touch her. Today, her marriage has collapsed but my catholic husband keeps getting better like fine wine. A man who treats his marriage as a path to making heaven. For the sake of God, he treats me as a queen, makes me feel more important than I am. Who am I sef? But to my husband I am his whole world. And he is blessed all around. Ignore them my sister. Go to the catholic church proudly with your husband. It's not their business. You will be very ok.
Nne,enjoy your marriage jare..You marry or you nor marry?😀
Pastor dey eye the girl before
The same Catholics that will not allow a non-catholic man to marry a Catholic woman, except he converts. Especially Igala Catholics, if you are not a Catholic or Igala, forget anything marriage with their women. Nonsense things.
Ok ,nah
Congratulations to you and your lovely husband. The marriage shall be peaceful, fruitful and blissful. Amen. You are highly welcome into the family of Catholics.
Congratulations on your marriage, they are just pained you upgraded. Check well,that pastor may have been a catholic or his parents. Heaven is the goal
Nonsense! Some churches and their rubbish doctrine. Why didn't any of the church member come for her hand in marriage?
E get why. That church na idolaters
Religion misunderstood its is POISON
you have not been serving God,you are a hypocrite