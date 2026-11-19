A reporter in the White House press pool is in trouble with Chinese officials after asking a question about ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who allegedly had an affair with a Chinese spy, during President Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping.
The reporter had shouted, “President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?”
The Chinese delegate took offense at the question about the Nvidia CEO who resigned last week after admitting to having extramarital affairs — including with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
A second reporter “started to ask a question but was shushed by Chinese officials,” the dispatch said.
“The Chinese have passed along a message that yelling questions is considered extremely rude and we will be pulled from the room if we do so,” the dispatch added.
A White House official said they pushed to have the unnamed reporter reinstated, but Chinese officials stood by their decision.
Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee next month as pressure mounts on Capitol Hill to investigate his affair with Huang, who is not related.
Huang and Tim Teter, Nvidia’s general counsel, are also slated to face questioning from three House committees on Dec. 1. It was not immediately clear when Huang’s Senate testimony will take place.
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