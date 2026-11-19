A reporter in the White House press pool is in trouble with Chinese officials after asking a question about ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who allegedly had an affair with a Chinese spy, during President Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping.





The Bloomberg reporter was blocked from attending the historic trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the question she shouted out as Trump met his Chinese counterpart earlier Thursday, November 19, according to a pool dispatch.

The reporter had shouted, “President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?”

The Chinese delegate took offense at the question about the Nvidia CEO who resigned last week after admitting to having extramarital affairs — including with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang.

A second reporter “started to ask a question but was shushed by Chinese officials,” the dispatch said.

“The Chinese have passed along a message that yelling questions is considered extremely rude and we will be pulled from the room if we do so,” the dispatch added.

A White House official said they pushed to have the unnamed reporter reinstated, but Chinese officials stood by their decision.

Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee next month as pressure mounts on Capitol Hill to investigate his affair with Huang, who is not related.