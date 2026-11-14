Goalkeeper involved in fatal collision with Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel handed 12-match ban

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension following a collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel that resulted in the Spanish footballer's death.

The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee announced the punishment on Friday, November 13, describing the incident as a serious infringement involving excessive force.

Owono, 25, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, was sent off during a Spanish second-division match between FC Andorra and Tenerife on November 2 after colliding with De Miguel while attempting to clear an aerial ball.

The incident happened towards the closing stages of the encounter when Owono rushed out of his penalty area and struck De Miguel in the chest with his raised leg.

The 30-year-old striker suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch and was rushed to hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. However, he died the following day, November 3.

In its ruling, the disciplinary committee said it relied on the referee's report, which described Owono's challenge as a forceful impact with his leg while the ball was in play.

The committee said the circumstances surrounding the incident and its tragic outcome justified the maximum punishment of 12 matches under Article 102 of the federation's disciplinary code.

Meanwhile, the federation ruled that the abandoned match would not be replayed, allowing the 2-2 scoreline to stand. The game had been stopped seven minutes into stoppage time following the incident.

Now his manager Carles Manso has said: 'We will ​give him space so that he feels completely free to make ‌any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

'When he feels it is appropriate and when ​he feels genuinely ready to take a ​decision like that [he will do so].

'What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to ​him.'

Earlier this month, Owono issued a statement describing his 'enormous pain' following the tragic on-field collision.

Owono said: 'These are being the most difficult days of my life. I am struggling to find the words and find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened.

'I feel an enormous pain for the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family, and everyone who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.