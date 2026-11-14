US officials say violence against Christians persists in Nigeria one year after Country of Particular Concern designation

US officials told Congress on Thursday, November 12, that violence against Christians in Nigeria had not abated, a year after President Donald Trump again designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” (CPC) over religious freedom.



Chris Smith, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, led a hearing to examine Nigeria’s response to attacks on vulnerable communities since the designation. He described it as a “wake-up call for Nigeria” and urged the government to protect religious believers, particularly Christians, from attacks by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.



Riley Barnes, a US State Department official responsible for democracy, human rights and labour, said Nigeria had taken steps to curb the violence but that those efforts had yet to improve safety for Christian communities in the Middle Belt. “There are still rising death tolls and kidnappings. So, I think we have this posture of trust but verify,” Barnes said.



Frank Garcia, a State Department official responsible for African affairs, said the department had worked closely with Nigerian authorities to address attacks on Christian communities and hold those responsible to account. He said the violence had continued despite those efforts.



Republican Representative Riley Moore called for the US to retain Nigeria’s designation and closely monitor the country’s upcoming presidential election.



“We cannot take this CPC designation off this country. They have not done enough,” Moore said. Smith said Congress would consider what further measures were needed to curb the violence and prevent more attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.