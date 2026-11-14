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US officials say violence against Christians persists in Nigeria one year after Country of Particular Concern designation

By Linda Ikeji
US officials say violence against Christians persists in Nigeria one year after Country of Particular Concern designation

US officials told Congress on Thursday, November 12, that violence against Christians in Nigeria had not abated, a year after President Donald Trump again designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” (CPC) over religious freedom.


Chris Smith, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, led a hearing to examine Nigeria’s response to attacks on vulnerable communities since the designation. He described it as a “wake-up call for Nigeria” and urged the government to protect religious believers, particularly Christians, from attacks by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.


Riley Barnes, a US State Department official responsible for democracy, human rights and labour, said Nigeria had taken steps to curb the violence but that those efforts had yet to improve safety for Christian communities in the Middle Belt. “There are still rising death tolls and kidnappings. So, I think we have this posture of trust but verify,” Barnes said.


Frank Garcia, a State Department official responsible for African affairs, said the department had worked closely with Nigerian authorities to address attacks on Christian communities and hold those responsible to account. He said the violence had continued despite those efforts.


Republican Representative Riley Moore called for the US to retain Nigeria’s designation and closely monitor the country’s upcoming presidential election.


“We cannot take this CPC designation off this country. They have not done enough,” Moore said. Smith said Congress would consider what further measures were needed to curb the violence and prevent more attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

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Comments (8)

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  1. Anonymous

    Stop this narrative. The terrorist crime in Nigeria is against humanity. Moslems are being kidnapped too, many are unalived in captivity as well. Terrorist, kidnappers etc do not ask which religion people practise when they kidnapp or kill people. Stop this politically infused narrative. EVERY NIGERIAN LIFE MATTER AND IS PRECIOUS.

    1. Anonymous

      Idiot, shebi bcos you didn't see any opportunity to blame Peter Obi or ipob that's why you're talking as if you're appealing. International community no send Una Papa. Next year y'all will get the hell out of power by fire by force, oloriburuku!

  2. Anonymous

    This nonsense US officials have agenda against with their nonsense narrative about Christian’s persecution.

    1. Anonymous

      You and your nonsense government must getat next year. Enough is enough!

  3. Anonymous

    See as thiefnubu make face like black ostrich

  4. Anonymous

    Please keep pressing their necks. Let terrorism in Nigeria and wherever else it is worldwide JUST STOP!!!

  5. Anonymous

    Tinubu if you like give USA the entire Naija Delta, they will keep pressing your neck with these allegations because they have huge dirt on you. They won’t stop. I pity Nigeria if this man comes back.

  6. Anonymous

    Any excuse to invade Nigeria for our resources and to end our growing influence on the global scene

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