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40-year-old man shoots 53-year-old wife before taking his own life in Mississippi, US

By Linda Ikeji
40-year-old man shoots 53-year-old wife before taking his own life in Mississippi, US

 

A 40-year-old man, identified as Cedric Garrett, shot his 53-year-old wife, Valtrecia Garrett, before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on Friday morning.

 

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Larry Burns, officers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. after receiving reports about individuals inside a vehicle parked behind Vicksburg Convalescent Home.

 

Police secured the area and attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, but Cedric shot himself and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife's body was later found inside the vehicle.

 

The police department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

 

Separately, records from the Vicksburg Post archives indicate that Cedric had previously been arrested in September 2002, when he was 16, in connection with the fatal stabbing of his 20-year-old brother, Derrick Maxey.

 

The incident reportedly followed an argument at their family home on Oakland Street, during which Cedric allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed his brother once in the left side.

 

 

 

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