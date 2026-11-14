Stop disgracing your country, President Ramaphosa’s spokesman tackles Femi Fani-Kayode

A diplomatic dispute has escalated between the South African Presidency and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria following a public disagreement over the omission of High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode’s remarks from a live broadcast during a formal credential presentation ceremony.
Following the envoy's complaint, the South African Presidency published a separate recording of his speech on its official YouTube channel. Fani-Kayode subsequently stated that he raised the issue directly with Ramaphosa during a post-ceremony photograph session, claiming the South African leader summoned broadcast officials to rectify the omission.
Responding publicly on the social media platform X, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, refuted the assertion that the President had intervened in the broadcast, describing the Nigerian envoy's public approach as inappropriate and urging him to engage constructively with South African institutions.
"Your Excellency, I deeply regret that I have to address you through a public platform. However, now that you have falsely referenced the President on a matter he has no involvement in, I’m duty bound to clarify your misrepresentation of facts. In South Africa the President does not intervene on operational matters at the public broadcasters, neither did he intervene on your behalf. He simply pointed you to @Sophie_Mokoena who was the most appropriate person to raise your grievance with," Magwenya wrote.
Magwenya added that Fani-Kayode had declined to speak with South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena to resolve the technical misunderstanding, emphasizing that the South African head of state holds neither the legal authority nor the political mandate to interfere in the editorial or operational decisions of the public broadcaster.
In a counter-statement issued via its official X account, the Nigerian High Commission stood by its envoy, insisting that both Fani-Kayode and Nigeria had been subjected to unfair treatment and maintaining that Ramaphosa had indeed stepped in to resolve the matter.
"Our Ambassador, H.E. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, @realFFK was treated with contempt and disdain and by extension so was Nigeria. H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who we have the utmost respect for, did the right thing by intervening. We got the result we wanted. End of story," the mission stated.
Our Ambassador, H.E. Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, @realFFK was treated with contempt and disdain and by extension so was Nigeria. H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who we have the utmost respect for, did the right thing by intervening. We got the result we wanted. End of story.
@officialABAT @KashimSM @HMMohammedIdris @YusufTuggar @NuhuRibadu @OfficialDSSNG @aonanuga1956 @SpokespersonRSA @DHQNigeria @Sophie_Mokoena @PresidencyZA @RonaldLamola @ARISEtv @channelstv @vanguardngrnews @TheNationNews @tvcnewsng @THISDAYLIVE @MobilePunch @LeadershipNGA @daily_trust @NewsCentralTV @SABCNews @DIRCO_ZA @NigeriaMFA @Ojukwu_Bianca @S_Enikanolaiye @CyrilRamaphosa @PremiumTimesng @thecableng
— Nigerian High Commission in South Africa. (@NGRHC_RSA) November 14, 2026
The High Commission's statement prompted a sharp rejoinder from Magwenya, who dismissed the mission's account as false and urged Nigerian diplomatic officials to familiarize themselves with South Africa's constitutional framework and broadcasting regulations.
"Even when it’s institutionalised, a lie remains a lie. There was no such intervention from the President or the Presidency and there will never be. Read our constitution and laws and familiarise yourself with the SABC editorial code. Stop disgracing yourself and your country," Magwenya replied.
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Lol. I wont shook mouth in this one oh. fFK will be a celebrity Ambassador from the look of things. We will watch keeping up with ffk for sure
Plus one to a PBAT making FFK the Commissioner of SA it's a round peg in a round hole un particular at this moment in time with the "craze" in SA
local man has scarcely resumed or is yet to fully resume and already he has taken up exactly where he left off in Nigeria, fomenting trouble across every corner of the globe.
Igbo-idiots, Obidiots, Biafrans and other anti- Nigeria haters and fools, that will come here to lambast Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), because of your hatred for Bola Tinubu, May THUNDER AND AMADIOHA FIRE ALL OF YOU BIAFRANS, who hate your country, yet you want one of your own to be the next President. The unhealthy relationship that currently exists between Nigeria and South Africa, was caused by your brothers, who went to SA, without any skills, and ravaged the whole country with illegal drug trafficking and peddling. Many of them were killed extra-judicially, a good number were subjected to xenophobic attacks, which led to their ignominious deportation back home, resulting in loss of their homes, businesses and properties they've acquired, haven been living in SA for so many years. Many of them are finding it difficult to settle back home, and be gainfully engaged in legal businesses, because they don't know any other thing to do, more than drug trafficking and peddling. It's only a fairless person, with a gift of the garb and charismatic, like FFK that's a fit and proper person, to be our Ambassador at this critical time in our relations. He's started well, by showing them that he's not going to take any disrespect of the Nigerian State by the SA authorities.
Na wa for ona oo... Which kind mentality be this abeg.. Oga you go fit talk all this one for street?... you go fit waka go were the socalled anti nigerians dey begin talk this one for street???.. na for here you go dey use anonymous tag they cause ethnic division in the name of APC campaign. The election go come and go, but the division you dey create go last oooo. Remember
RETURN TO APARTHEID ERA DEY HUNGRY SOUTH AFRICAN BLACKS. MAKE UNA LET EVENT TAKE PROPER COURSE. LEAVE THEM ALONE.
Is it not femi and their APC attitudes? very empty and arrogant bunch of people. He goat will always smells wherever they go.
Tinubu really dragged Nigeria down. Who the hell is South Africa
No be only Theifnubu run am.,, na a combination of all our leaders from Jonathan cause this one. Theifnubu just dey add salt and pepper ontop
Help us tell am oh! That man is a chronic lier 😭 from Balablu Bulaba🤣
.....and so it has started already. This man should not be representing us abroad. He is too hot headed for diplomacy.
SABC is the body disgracing South Africa. Why was the Nigerian High Commissioner's part not broadcast live. Has SABC apologised for its technical incompetence during the Nigerian High Commissioner's speech? SABC is quarreling over a non-issue and showing its sore foot
Our Ambassador don colloect straight bullet. Since you guys refuse to have sense about useless Country called SA. Stupid diplomacy with a Nation who have shown countless disrespect for us as a people. That reminds me, he get one babe from SA way day my dm make I sharperly go block her ass. Don't expect me to treat you royal when you have always treated me as garbage. Okoro for okoro
Are we surprised?
Nice one the idiot man deserves it
These lazy black south Africans still get mouth? People still in apartheid. Na our past leaders I blame wey go dey fight for their independence. Ungrateful people
Nigeria is been treated with contempt and disdain. South Africa!!! Na wa ooo. We really need to fix this country by kicking this useless politicians out. Who ever think gel could get appointment in this administration? I won’t people following these useless politicians.
Please someone should summarise this to me in a laymans understanding.
dem dey do annoucement for new ambassodors, when e reach time for FFK to talk, dem come cut the broadcast on TV resume after him don talk finish, he come para, then claim say he yarn their president the matter, their presido com set pass for am they come show him full speech for their Youtube, but now one werey for their wey dey for their presido governement dey talk say no be their presido intervene, say FFK dey lie, Honestly me I no even know why we get ambassodor to SA, dem no dey regard us and we no gatz regard dem too, na aura for aura.
Please SA tell these clout chasers, they think it's nigeria where tinubu controls the media, and also has hand in every piece. A well organized country has laws that duty-bound the president to areas of concerns within his power while other people attend to other matters, but in nigeria the president is also an SA and also a senate president, also an INEC chairman, also a chief judge.
E don start and on a bad note for that matter
As long as FFK is involved, it's a lie, he always courts bad press and think so highly of himself, that's why he begged for this job and became a political hallelujah boy to a man he always had insulted.
South Africa 🇿🇦 that kills Nigerians and other fellow Africans can do anything to Nigeria 🇳🇬 and other Nationality for whatever reasons and it is very possible FFK concerns were true. Foolish SA
This Fani Kayode thinks South Africa is Nigeria. He will learn how to conduct himself with decorum. Idiot
It's good he has exported his controversy which would help earn Nigeria the much desired foreign exchange.
I might not like Demi but that Yoruba bastard is fucking intelligent South Africa should watch it dont fuck with him