Zamfara police rescue 19 women and children after 22 days in bandits' captivity

The Zamfara State Police Command said it had rescued 19 kidnapped victims, comprising women and children, after 22 days in bandits’ captivity.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement said the victims were abducted from Tungar Haki Village, through Wanke, in Gusau Local Government Area, and taken to a bandits’ hideout around Kungurmi Village.

The police said the victims were rescued on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at about 10am during a coordinated operation involving operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, police personnel attached to Government House, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and local hunters.

The operation followed credible intelligence on the whereabouts of the victims.

The PPRO said all 19 victims were found unharmed and had since been reunited with their families.

“The Zamfara State Police Command has successfully rescued nineteen (19) kidnapped victims, comprising women and children, after twenty-two (22) days in captivity, following a coordinated rescue operation at a bandits’ hideout around Kungurmi Village,” the statement read.

"The rescue operation was carried out on 14th November 2026 at about 1000 hours, following credible intelligence regarding the abduction of women and children from Tungar Haki Village, via Wanke, Gusau Local Government Area, by armed bandits who subsequently took the victims to their camp around Kungurmi Village.

"Acting on the intelligence, a joint team comprising police operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Zamfara State Police Command, police personnel from Government House, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and local hunters, swiftly mobilised and embarked on a well-coordinated rescue operation.

"The operation recorded a major success with the safe rescue of all nineteen (19) victims, who were found unharmed.

"The rescued victims are: Hadiza Sani, Haliru Yahyah, Jamilu Shehu, Nura Abdul, Mubarak Musa, Laulatu Habibu, Balki Maigari, Abida Shuaubu, Zainabu Adamu, Nana Aisha, Abubakar Hasana, Wakala Bashariya, Wakala Amina, Wakala Maarufa, Yakuba Zainabu Yahuza, Fatima Rufai, Nasira Muntari, Hasana Danyaro and Hayashe Biliyam.

"All the rescued victims are indigenes of Tungar Haki Village and have since been successfully reunited with their respective families.

"The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, psc+, Mnips, Ccnp, commended the joint security team for their courage, professionalism, and effective collaboration, which culminated in the successful rescue of all the victims.

"The Commissioner reassured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, combating kidnapping and other criminal activities, and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the State.

"He further urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information that could assist in preventing crime and facilitating ongoing security operations.

“The Zamfara State Police Command remains resolute in its determination to deny criminal elements freedom of action and ensure that the State is safe for all.”