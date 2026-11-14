Tompolo Storms Zamfara, Unveils 25 Campaign Vehicles as PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Expands Ahead of 2027

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has extended its nationwide grassroots mobilisation campaign to Zamfara State, inaugurating its state chapter and unveiling 25 campaign vehicles in Gusau on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
The movement's Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, was represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi.
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, welcomed the initiative and expressed his administration's support for the movement's activities.
The 25 vehicles, equipped with public address systems and campaign materials, are intended to strengthen the movement's operations across communities, wards and local government areas in Zamfara State.
Speaking at the inauguration, Pondi explained that the initiative was designed to complement existing political mobilisation efforts and improve public awareness of the Tinubu administration's policies and programmes.
Governor Lawal commended Tompolo and the movement for the initiative, while encouraging the newly inaugurated state leadership to coordinate its activities effectively.
The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, also praised the state leadership for its commitment to the organisation's nationwide expansion.
The Zamfara inauguration forms part of a broader mobilisation programme across Nigeria, with the movement establishing state chapters and providing vehicles to support grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The event further highlighted the growing involvement of political stakeholders in preparations for the next electoral cycle.
Comments (6)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
How much are they paying you Linda, damnnn?
My people, anywhere you see APC sharing anything, go and collect, it is your money, but vote them out come 2027.
Linda continue to run PR for them.
This criminal should stop intimidating us with his stolen money. And people seem to believe he is rich. Tompolo is a criminal! He is not an importer or a manufacturer of any product. Tinubu gave him the authorisation to openly steal our oil in the broad daylight and make himself a billionaire, so that he can finance this 2027 rel-election for Tinubu. Stolen wealth ooo! You can see that Tinubu is a professional and heartless criminal. Tompolo is going about donating 25 campaign vehicles to each state on behalf of Tinubu and Nigerians are gathering for him and watching like zombies; see them everywhere. It is now that I can openly call EFCC a toothless bull dog that attacks only the oppositions. That anti crime institution is the most useless government department in Nigeria of today. Why haven't they investigated tompolo for his source of wealth? A militant that claimed to be fighting for the Niger deltans is now a billionaire and the Niger delta is still under developed. Every where is quiet cos he's gotten fed with the stolen oil money. Walahi, Nigerian politicians are wicked without any atom of conscience. This is what foolish Nigerians called master strategy of Tinubu style of politics. It is high level criminality and doesn't exist anywhere in the world. You handed over a nation's natural resources to one man cos of your evil agenda. Meanwhile, it is a win-win for tompolo cos by supporting criminality for Tinubu re-election, he has become more popular. So the next thing for him will be to aspire to be governor or a senator, even vice president So now, you guys can see how criminals will continue to be your leaders till thy kingdom comes. The painful side is that they are very few in numbers, like 0.5% of the entire population. I spit on the people of Nigeria for remaining divided despite the hardship and reckless wastages in this government - Tueh!
There is no more terrifying nightmare that any sane Nigerian and African can have than a Tinubu second term. I don't live in Nigeria but the fear I have of that eventuality is truly staggering.
Honestly 🙏 God pls don't let this affliction called Tinubu arise the SECOND TIME . Tinubu must not come back Again Pls Lord