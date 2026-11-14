Tompolo Storms Zamfara, Unveils 25 Campaign Vehicles as PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Expands Ahead of 2027



The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has extended its nationwide grassroots mobilisation campaign to Zamfara State, inaugurating its state chapter and unveiling 25 campaign vehicles in Gusau on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The movement's Grand Patron, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, was represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Kestin Pondi.



Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, welcomed the initiative and expressed his administration's support for the movement's activities.



The 25 vehicles, equipped with public address systems and campaign materials, are intended to strengthen the movement's operations across communities, wards and local government areas in Zamfara State.



Speaking at the inauguration, Pondi explained that the initiative was designed to complement existing political mobilisation efforts and improve public awareness of the Tinubu administration's policies and programmes.



Governor Lawal commended Tompolo and the movement for the initiative, while encouraging the newly inaugurated state leadership to coordinate its activities effectively.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, also praised the state leadership for its commitment to the organisation's nationwide expansion.



The Zamfara inauguration forms part of a broader mobilisation programme across Nigeria, with the movement establishing state chapters and providing vehicles to support grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event further highlighted the growing involvement of political stakeholders in preparations for the next electoral cycle.