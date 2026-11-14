FG issues Ethiopia travel advisory after 16 Nigerian deaths linked to altitude complications



The Federal Government has issued a public travel advisory warning Nigerians of potential health hazards associated with Ethiopia’s high altitude, following the recorded deaths of 16 citizens transiting through the capital city, Addis Ababa.



In a statement signed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi, authorities urged travelers with pre-existing medical conditions, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory ailments, to exercise caution and obtain medical clearance before undertaking journeys involving stopovers in Addis Ababa.



Situated at an elevation of approximately 2,355 meters (7,726 feet) above sea level, the Ethiopian capital experiences lower atmospheric pressure that reduces oxygen availability. The environment can also present dry air, heightened ultraviolet exposure, and accelerated fluid loss, which may trigger symptoms ranging from mild headaches and shortness of breath to severe, life-threatening conditions such as cerebral edema.



While healthy travelers generally adapt to reduced oxygen levels within a few days, individuals with underlying health vulnerabilities face substantially higher risks.



According to the ministry, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Addis Ababa documented the 16 fatalities among transiting nationals over the course of the year. However, officials clarified that the notice is not meant to discourage citizens from visiting or transiting through Ethiopia, but rather to promote informed travel planning.

"Rather, it aims to ensure that persons who may be medically vulnerable to the physiological effects of high altitudes are adequately informed and encouraged to take necessary precautions before embarking on their journeys," the statement read.



The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Nigerians abroad and encouraged all intending travelers to evaluate their medical readiness prior to departure.