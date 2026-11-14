Presidential aide reacts as purported videos of Nigerians booing President Tinubu in Abuja mosque go viral

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has disputed claims that youths attacked the president’s convoy after he attended Friday prayers at the Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja.
President Tinubu had visited the mosque in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to observe the weekly Juma’at prayer.
Late on Friday, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, shared a video on social media showing a group of youths throwing stones at a convoy alleged to belong to the president. In the widely circulated footage, some of the youths were heard chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so,” a Hausa phrase meaning “we don’t want you; we don’t support you.”
In a swift response, Ogra refuted the viral reports, dismissing the claim that the president's motorcade was pelted with stones. To counter the narrative, the presidential aide shared a separate video clip showing President Tinubu departing the mosque peacefully following the prayers.
“Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon,” Ogra wrote.
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very very stupid & foolish presidential houseboy, how on earth is this video peaceful. animal.
He should disguise himself, go into town and see how people are living because of his bad economic policies.
I dey for the mosque and I sabi wetin happen. The truth is that both Dino and Ogra accounts happened. So winner no loser. We move
Whats wrong with his hand
So you wan make we believe your video be dat Abi? No wahala. It’s APC
Tinubu was stoned. The clip of him getting into his car doesn't mean he wasn't stoned later. Even in the video APC likes to share as the 'original' video, people were shouting “bamayi” in the background. APC can't stand the embarrassment, so it wants to resort to lies.
The pharoah abi fe-ra-oh of Nigeria wants to eat his cake and have it. He wants to be alone on the ballot even as the masses are suffering. Since he did not succeed in stopping Atiku and Obi, he resorts to his wicked and dark tricks. Would not allow opposition to campaign, only him alone, send thugs to attack opposition wherever they go, deny opposition the use of public spaces and facilities, disobey the constitution of the nation e.g suspending a seating governor for no reason, weaponise, poverty, religion and ethnicity but turn around to accuse opposition who he has not allowed to do anything. In all these the Nigerian people are kept well informed, thankfully due to technology, instant messaging and social media. And Nigerians who are known all over the world to be intelligent are saying no. Nigerians are slowly but surely coming together to take their country back. The lies, manipulation, and hypocrisy of the oppressors are no longer working. They are now beginning to realise that power belongs to the people, and this is just the beginning.
The president's convoy was thoroughly stoned, booed and disgraced. Stop lying. May God punish all of you who see evil and call it good. Shebi those were northerners- have you been able to do anything to them? If this happened in the south east death body of innocent people for full ground. To allmof you oppressing innocent citizens, and cheating a large section of the country, again may God Almighty punish all of and you generation again and again.
Liars Let us see the edits 😂😂😂 APC can lie . Why showing us Tinubu waving at the crowd. This is staged . TINUBU MUST GOOOOO
If you una like make una deny, the truth is that nobody wants him back, enough of the suffer.
Do you expect a shameless errand boy to accept that reality? He must in their irresponsible manner deny it as the sycophants they are.