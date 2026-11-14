Presidential aide reacts as purported videos of Nigerians booing President Tinubu in Abuja mosque go viral

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has disputed claims that youths attacked the president’s convoy after he attended Friday prayers at the Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja.

President Tinubu had visited the mosque in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to observe the weekly Juma’at prayer.

Late on Friday, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, shared a video on social media showing a group of youths throwing stones at a convoy alleged to belong to the president. In the widely circulated footage, some of the youths were heard chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so,” a Hausa phrase meaning “we don’t want you; we don’t support you.”

In a swift response, Ogra refuted the viral reports, dismissing the claim that the president's motorcade was pelted with stones. To counter the narrative, the presidential aide shared a separate video clip showing President Tinubu departing the mosque peacefully following the prayers.