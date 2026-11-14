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Crime

If you don’t want to bring a child to this world, then use condoms - Actress Anita Joseph

By Linda Ikeji
If you don’t want to bring a child to this world, then use condoms - Actress Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has weighed in on a heated online debate regarding abortion, stating firmly that terminating a pregnancy is tantamount to murder.

 

The discussion began on Instagram after a user shared a post expressing support for women who choose to undergo abortions.

 

Reacting in the comment section, Anita Joseph strongly opposed the stance, insisting that abortion amounts to taking a life. She advised individuals who are not ready to have children to practice safe sex and use condoms rather than resorting to terminating pregnancies.

 

 

If you don’t want to bring a child to this world, then use condoms - Actress Anita Joseph

 

 

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Comments (4)

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  1. Anonymous

    Okay ma

  2. Anonymous

    That’s why u had ur hands on ur lips on that picture,just shut up already.

  3. Anonymous

    Abstain completely, because a child born out of wedlock is a bastard, and if you abort you are a murderer.

  4. Onzi

    Abortion is murder. Fornication and adultery are evil, run from them. If you are married, find right ways to prevent pregnancy if you are not ready to have a child at that time

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