If you don’t want to bring a child to this world, then use condoms - Actress Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has weighed in on a heated online debate regarding abortion, stating firmly that terminating a pregnancy is tantamount to murder.

The discussion began on Instagram after a user shared a post expressing support for women who choose to undergo abortions.

Reacting in the comment section, Anita Joseph strongly opposed the stance, insisting that abortion amounts to taking a life. She advised individuals who are not ready to have children to practice safe sex and use condoms rather than resorting to terminating pregnancies.