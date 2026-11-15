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Weddings

Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)

By Linda Ikeji
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony

On Saturday, November 14, Otutochi "Tochi" Wigwe, the eldest daughter of the late banking executive Herbert Wigwe, tied the knot traditionally with her partner, Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu, in a well-attended ceremony in Lagos State.

 

The high-profile event drew prominent dignitaries from across the country, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Seyi Tinubu, among others. Guests were also treated to live musical performances by Afrobeats stars Davido and Flavour.

 

The groom, Wilson Aikhomu, is a Lagos-based investment professional serving as the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty. He is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and a nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu. Notably, Wilson was also a close friend of Tochi’s late brother, Chizi.

 

The union marks a joyful new chapter for 28-year-old Tochi, who currently leads her late father's non-profit organization, the HOW Foundation. Her father, Herbert Wigwe, alongside her mother, Chizoba, and her brother, Chizi, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

 

 

Happy married life to them.

 

Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)
Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)

Watch the video below

 

 

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Comments (14)

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  1. Anonymous

    Where is her grand dad. Where are the families from her father’s side. In this life try stay alive especially for your children.

  2. Anonymous

    Beautiful. Particularly happy that the people that Herbert (God rest his soul) built relationships with have stood with his family. We really lost a great man and woman (his wife was also breaking barriers and making strides) in that unfortunate accident. Im sure the son would have grown to be great. Wishing the couple a happy married life

  3. Kayode

    Beautiful people

  4. Anonymous

    She alone on the dynasty. Oga husband Aikhomu, i trust you to behave well. Happy married life.

  5. Anonymous

    Gold digger husband

  6. Anonymous

    Herbert was a good man

  7. Anonymous

    Nice one and best wishes

  8. Anonymous

    Davido your December should has been cancelled, greedy Adeleke boy

  9. Anonymous

    Gathering of thieves!

  10. Anonymous

    Congratulations and a joyful married life. They deserve all the happiness in the world. May their marriage be blessed with peace, joy, unity, understanding, wisdom and more love.

  11. Anonymous

    Hmmm... a simple wedding would have been most appropirate

  12. Anonymous

    May this union be blessed and fruitful in Jesus name, congratulations to the couple.

  13. Anonymous

    is she a virgin?

  14. Anonymous

    The heart is a wonderful organ! The heart that bore so much pain is still able to accommodate some joy! Congratulations to the couple. God bless your union.

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