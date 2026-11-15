Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)

On Saturday, November 14, Otutochi "Tochi" Wigwe, the eldest daughter of the late banking executive Herbert Wigwe, tied the knot traditionally with her partner, Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu, in a well-attended ceremony in Lagos State.
The high-profile event drew prominent dignitaries from across the country, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Seyi Tinubu, among others. Guests were also treated to live musical performances by Afrobeats stars Davido and Flavour.
The groom, Wilson Aikhomu, is a Lagos-based investment professional serving as the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty. He is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and a nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu. Notably, Wilson was also a close friend of Tochi’s late brother, Chizi.
The union marks a joyful new chapter for 28-year-old Tochi, who currently leads her late father's non-profit organization, the HOW Foundation. Her father, Herbert Wigwe, alongside her mother, Chizoba, and her brother, Chizi, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.
Happy married life to them.
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Where is her grand dad. Where are the families from her father’s side. In this life try stay alive especially for your children.
Beautiful. Particularly happy that the people that Herbert (God rest his soul) built relationships with have stood with his family. We really lost a great man and woman (his wife was also breaking barriers and making strides) in that unfortunate accident. Im sure the son would have grown to be great. Wishing the couple a happy married life
Beautiful people
She alone on the dynasty. Oga husband Aikhomu, i trust you to behave well. Happy married life.
Gold digger husband
Herbert was a good man
Nice one and best wishes
Davido your December should has been cancelled, greedy Adeleke boy
Gathering of thieves!
Congratulations and a joyful married life. They deserve all the happiness in the world. May their marriage be blessed with peace, joy, unity, understanding, wisdom and more love.
Hmmm... a simple wedding would have been most appropirate
May this union be blessed and fruitful in Jesus name, congratulations to the couple.
is she a virgin?
The heart is a wonderful organ! The heart that bore so much pain is still able to accommodate some joy! Congratulations to the couple. God bless your union.