Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, weds Wilson Aikhomu in high-profile traditional ceremony (photos/videos)

On Saturday, November 14, Otutochi "Tochi" Wigwe, the eldest daughter of the late banking executive Herbert Wigwe, tied the knot traditionally with her partner, Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu, in a well-attended ceremony in Lagos State.

The high-profile event drew prominent dignitaries from across the country, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and Seyi Tinubu, among others. Guests were also treated to live musical performances by Afrobeats stars Davido and Flavour.

The groom, Wilson Aikhomu, is a Lagos-based investment professional serving as the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty. He is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and a nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu. Notably, Wilson was also a close friend of Tochi’s late brother, Chizi.

The union marks a joyful new chapter for 28-year-old Tochi, who currently leads her late father's non-profit organization, the HOW Foundation. Her father, Herbert Wigwe, alongside her mother, Chizoba, and her brother, Chizi, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California on February 9, 2024.

Happy married life to them.

Watch the video below