Some days the urge comes hard - NSCDC officer writes as he celebrates 6 months of sobriety

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Persin Paul Yavala, has celebrated six months of sobriety.

In a Facebook post, he shared that the journey has brought him closer to his family and most importantly, to God.

While it's hasn't been easy giving up alcohol, with some days bringing strong urges and some sleepless nights, the officer credits God for giving him the strength to carry on.

Yavala also expressed deep appreciation to his family and friends for their encouragement.

The officer added that he is looking forward to celebrating his one year anniversary.