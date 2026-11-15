Some days the urge comes hard - NSCDC officer writes as he celebrates 6 months of sobriety

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Persin Paul Yavala, has celebrated six months of sobriety.
In a Facebook post, he shared that the journey has brought him closer to his family and most importantly, to God.
While it's hasn't been easy giving up alcohol, with some days bringing strong urges and some sleepless nights, the officer credits God for giving him the strength to carry on.
Yavala also expressed deep appreciation to his family and friends for their encouragement.
The officer added that he is looking forward to celebrating his one year anniversary.
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My brother he nor easy . I'm just 7 days off duty .E be like say I want craze
Will get there too ijn
Every body with their own demon mu own ma mastubation it’s been 4 months now I never wank off the urge comes some time especially when I see booty but am getting there
Different people with different wahala. Your own na alcohol, my own na women. May God help us.
addiction na bad thing me tell you....u go see something dey destroy u, but u can't stop it. you are sad but u still go back to it..... thanks God through Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ who gives us Victory