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Crime

Former Police Officer to be castrated after defilement conviction

By Linda Ikeji
Former Police Officer to be castrated after defilement conviction

A Louisiana judge has sentenced former police officer Kedreyon K. Williams to life in prison and ordered him to undergo chemical castration following his conviction on multiple charges involving children.


Williams, 31, who also served as a volunteer firefighter, was found guilty of defilement of minors, indecent behaviour with a minor and possession of child abuse material. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding him guilty on all counts.


Prosecutors argued that the defilement conviction carried a mandatory life sentence and asked the court to impose castration as an additional penalty. Tony Clayton, the district attorney for Louisiana’s 18th Judicial District, described Williams as a “child predator” and called chemical castration “another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes”.


District Judge Kevin Kimball imposed the life sentence and ordered chemical castration. At sentencing, Kimball described the case as the worst involving the defilement of a child that he had seen.

 

 

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Comments (3)

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  1. Sniper

    Castration is taking it too far

  2. Bandit

    You see adult pussey you no fuck you see Olosho u no fuck na kids Omo ale

  3. Anonymous

    He is serving life sentence why should they castrate him? Although he deserves 6if he is truly guilty.i want to see a white pedo castrated too

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