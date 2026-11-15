Former Police Officer to be castrated after defilement conviction

A Louisiana judge has sentenced former police officer Kedreyon K. Williams to life in prison and ordered him to undergo chemical castration following his conviction on multiple charges involving children.



Williams, 31, who also served as a volunteer firefighter, was found guilty of defilement of minors, indecent behaviour with a minor and possession of child abuse material. The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before finding him guilty on all counts.



Prosecutors argued that the defilement conviction carried a mandatory life sentence and asked the court to impose castration as an additional penalty. Tony Clayton, the district attorney for Louisiana’s 18th Judicial District, described Williams as a “child predator” and called chemical castration “another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes”.



District Judge Kevin Kimball imposed the life sentence and ordered chemical castration. At sentencing, Kimball described the case as the worst involving the defilement of a child that he had seen.