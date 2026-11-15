US visa rule threatens African contestants at Miss Universe 2026 with some ladies withdrawing

Zambia and the Republic of the Congo have withdrawn from the 75th Miss Universe pageant after their contestants were unable to secure permission to travel to Puerto Rico.

Representatives from Zimbabwe and South Sudan are still awaiting decisions ahead of the final on 24 November.



Puerto Rico is a US territory, so contestants travelling there are subject to US immigration requirements. Nigeria is also affected by partial US entry restrictions, but its representative, Danielle Adewusi, arrived in San Juan on 9 November and has joined the preliminary activities.



Miss Universe Zambia said it withdrew its representative, Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, after efforts to secure the required travel authorisation were unsuccessful. The organisation attributed the withdrawal to US travel restrictions affecting Zambia and said it did not reflect any failing on the part of Hatyoka or the organisers. Hatyoka, a 25-year-old registered nurse, won the national title in October.



Georgina Kambongo was due to become the Republic of the Congo’s first Miss Universe contestant. The country’s organisers said she was unable to obtain permission to travel and attributed her withdrawal solely to the US restrictions.



Zimbabwe’s representative, Roseanna Hall, said she had made repeated visa applications and held consultations while pursuing the process from South Africa. She had been expected in Puerto Rico by 8 November for registration, costume fittings and rehearsals. “The fight to get Zimbabwe to Puerto Rico continues,” Hall wrote in an update to her followers.



South Sudan’s representative, Adut Deng, is also awaiting a decision after months of efforts to obtain the required travel documents. Responding to Hall’s update, the Miss Universe South Sudan organisation described Deng’s chances of reaching the competition as “50/50”.



The travel difficulties have been linked to US President Donald Trump’s Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on 1 January 2026. The policy fully suspended visa issuance and entry for nationals of 19 countries and imposed partial restrictions on nationals of another 19, subject to exceptions.



The Republic of the Congo and South Sudan face full restrictions, while Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are subject to partial restrictions. The categories affected by the partial measures include B-1 and B-2 business and tourist visas, F, M and J student or exchange visas, and immigrant visas. Exceptions include lawful permanent residents, certain diplomatic travellers and dual nationals travelling on passports from countries outside the restrictions.



The Miss Universe Nigeria organisation announced Adewusi’s arrival on 9 November and urged Nigerians to support her in the pageant’s voting categories. Neither Adewusi nor the organisation disclosed the immigration basis on which she entered Puerto Rico.



Adewusi, a 29-year-old medical doctor and King’s College London alumna, represented Lagos State at the national competition and was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria on 27 September. She placed in the top five at Miss Universe Great Britain in 2023 and leads Scrub the Stigma, a women’s health advocacy initiative.



The pageant is expected to bring together contestants from about 120 countries and territories. The national costume presentation is scheduled for 21 November, followed by the swimsuit and evening gown segments on 22 November. The winner will be crowned at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on 24 November.