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All US flights grounded due to “safety and communication issues”

By Linda Ikeji
All US flights grounded due to “safety and communication issues”

The Federal Aviation Administration suddenly ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, for all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” 

The unexpected and highly unusual alert, which was issued at 3:54 p.m., contained no other information beyond stating that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.” 

In the hours after the ground stop was issued, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and more than 10,000 were delayed as of 6:20 p.m., according to FlightAware, with lawmakers demanding answers about what had happened. 

“Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the FAA said. 

When the FAA issued the alert, 4,042 flights headed for U.S. destinations were airborne, according to Flightradar24, a Swedish service that displays real-time aircraft flight tracking information. 

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was “no indication as of yet” that there was anything “nefarious” that caused the ground stop. He said it was the result of a telecommunications outage “as of now.” 

Mullin said President Donald Trump has been briefed and that they “are not ruling out anything at this point” in terms of what caused the communications issue. 

He said those currently on flights have no reason for concern. “We are assured that everybody is safe,” he said.
 

Below is a video of passengers stranded at the airport after flights were grounded.

 

 

 

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Comments (2)

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  1. Anonymous

    Microsoft, bank in Paraguay, flights disruption and others regardless...The Lord reigns

  2. Kayode Cole

    Iranian and North Korean Hackers aren't playing this time around but the USA dare not declare the truth because of the global embarrassment

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