Comedian Russell Brand's accuser reveals identity

Mia Latter has publicly identified herself as one of Russell Brand’s accusers, alleging that the comedian assaulted her when she was 16. Latter, now 37, told The Sunday Times that she recently reported her allegations to police. They were not part of the criminal case in which Brand was convicted.



Latter said she met Brand in London’s Leicester Square in 2006 and gave him her phone number. She said they went on to have a three-month relationship, during which her grades fell and she experienced depression. She also said she dropped out of school.



Latter recalled meeting Brand at a Spanish restaurant, where she said he told her in front of a friend: “I don’t give a f*** how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally.”



She said she was reluctant to go to his home afterwards and alleged that he forced an intimate act on her despite her efforts to push him away. She also alleged that he exposed himself before a taxi arrived to pick her up.



Latter described a separate incident before the relationship ended in which she alleged Brand pinned her against a headboard and forced another intimate act on her. She said she was crying and trying to push him away before she hit him in the stomach to get him off her. She alleged that he then told her: “I just wanted to see your mascara run.”



Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in the separate case after being convicted of one count of defilement and three counts of indecent assault. He has denied criminal wrongdoing. The Times also reported that six other women had come forward with further allegations.