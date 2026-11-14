"Na God" Residents rejoice as man declared dead after accident wakes up in mortuary and asks for cigarette

A man who was presumed dead woke up in the mortuary to the shock of locals.





The man had suffered a motorbike accident around Evwreni in Delta State and was presumed deceased, only for him to wake up surrounded by bodies in the mortuary.





Video shared online shows people rejoicing and expressing shock over the man's survival story.





According to voices in the video, the man woke up and immediately asked for a lighter and cigarette.





Celebrating that man's survival, residents applied white powder on their faces and bodies, as is done when a baby is born. The survivor also had powder applied on his body.



"You'll go for medical check up sha," a man is heard saying to the survivor in the video.





Later in the video, residents are seen sharing puff puff on a tray to passersby to celebrate the man's survival .



"He kpai wake up. He wake up for mortuary," the woman sharing puff puff said to inquisitive passersby.



"Yes o, he wake up for mortuary," a man is also heard saying.



See the video below.





