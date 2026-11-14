Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

"Na God" Residents rejoice as man declared dead after accident wakes up in mortuary and asks for cigarette

By Linda Ikeji
"Na God" Residents rejoice as man declared dead after accident wakes up in mortuary and asks for cigarette

A man who was presumed dead woke up in the mortuary to the shock of locals. 



The man had suffered a motorbike accident around Evwreni in Delta State and was presumed deceased, only for him to wake up surrounded by bodies in the mortuary. 



Video shared online shows people rejoicing and expressing shock over the man's survival story. 



According to voices in the video, the man woke up and immediately asked for a lighter and cigarette. 



Celebrating that man's survival, residents applied white powder on their faces and bodies, as is done when a baby is born. The survivor also had powder applied on his body. 

"You'll go for medical check up sha," a man is heard saying to the survivor in the video. 



Later in the video, residents are seen sharing puff puff on a tray to passersby to celebrate the man's survival . 

"He kpai wake up. He wake up for mortuary," the woman sharing puff puff said to inquisitive passersby. 

"Yes o, he wake up for mortuary," a man is also heard saying. 

See the video below.
 

 


 

More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Man killed by unidentified assailants in Owerri
  2. 2 DSS intercepts weapons shipment from Niger Republic, recover 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns in Sokoto
  3. 3 Student arrested for stealing iron rods at grave in Adamawa
  4. 4 2 dead, several injured in Brooklyn building collapse as search for survivors continue (video)
  5. 5 Hisbah bans girls from engaging in night hawking in Katsina
  6. 6 Rapper Yella Beezy sentenced to life in prison for hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3
  7. 7 We are rushing to put out fire but vehicles are obstructing our way” - Federal Fire Service official laments
  8. 8 Actor Anthony Clark dies
  9. 9 He walked with me through single motherhood - Nigerian woman reveals her son walked her down the aisle
  10. 10 IGP warns officers against being used by politicians in 2027 elections
  11. 11 5 die from suspected cholera in Abuja community
  12. 12 80-year-old woman dies in suspected arson incident outside flat

Comments (11)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. lordoffashion

    He never died.... ignorant pepu....they need to make CPR leaning compulsory for all Nigerians

  2. Iheanacho Johnson

    No powder is used in embalming fresh corpse, Content creators what ever you sow you shall surely do what....

  3. Anonymous

    The question is who declared him dead in the first place..In a place like Nigeria, so many people are unintentionally buried alive...E

  4. Anonymous

    🐈 with nine lives!

  5. Anonymous

    The last don!

  6. Anonymous

    God cannot lie

  7. Anonymous

    Undertaker

  8. Uche james

    This one naa content creators.

  9. Anti-simping

    Lol..which God? Maybe he was not actually dead

  10. Anonymous

    Arrangee death. Which Hospital did he die from? Yes, 'die from', because after an accident,a rush to the Hospital for attention including being declared dead by a Medical Doctor.

  11. Anonymous

    Truly Truly Na Baba God Na Him Do Am.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story