I woke up to N100m alert after APC campaign – Portable (video)

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has claimed that he received N100m after participating in campaign activities for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The singer made the claim in a video circulating on social media.





Wearing an APC-branded shirt and a cap bearing the inscription of Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, Portable claimed that he woke up to find N100m credited to his account.





He said, “My dearest fans! I just woke up to an alert of N100m from Yayi! IBD Dende, oga mi! God bless you. Thank you! Yayi instructed them to send me the money.



“When I woke up today, I remembered that IBD had asked me to go home yesterday and said he would reach out to me. But some of my senior street brothers and street politicians came to tell me that Yayi was looking for me.



“Are you the one to tell me that Yayi is looking for me?’ I asked. They wanted to scam me, just as they did when Yayi sent money previously. I did not get a dime then.”





He thanked God and the politician for the alleged payment.



“Thank you, Lord! Yayi has sent N100m. Thank you, IBD Dende. May your children be glorious! May you live long, my daddy. It shall be well with you. N100m is not a small amount at all!” he said.



The latest claim comes weeks after the singer publicly acknowledged receiving money for participating in APC campaign activities in support of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See video below.



