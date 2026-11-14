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I woke up to N100m alert after APC campaign – Portable (video)

By Linda Ikeji
I woke up to N100m alert after APC campaign – Portable (video)

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has claimed that he received N100m after participating in campaign activities for the All Progressives Congress (APC). 



The singer made the claim in a video circulating on social media. 



Wearing an APC-branded shirt and a cap bearing the inscription of Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, Portable claimed that he woke up to find N100m credited to his account. 
 


He said, “My dearest fans! I just woke up to an alert of N100m from Yayi! IBD Dende, oga mi! God bless you. Thank you! Yayi instructed them to send me the money. 

“When I woke up today, I remembered that IBD had asked me to go home yesterday and said he would reach out to me. But some of my senior street brothers and street politicians came to tell me that Yayi was looking for me. 

“Are you the one to tell me that Yayi is looking for me?’ I asked. They wanted to scam me, just as they did when Yayi sent money previously. I did not get a dime then.” 
 


He thanked God and the politician for the alleged payment. 

“Thank you, Lord! Yayi has sent N100m. Thank you, IBD Dende. May your children be glorious! May you live long, my daddy. It shall be well with you. N100m is not a small amount at all!” he said. 

The latest claim comes weeks after the singer publicly acknowledged receiving money for participating in APC campaign activities in support of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

See video below.

 

 


 

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Comments (16)

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  1. Mazi Chinex

    Akuko ndi Abakalaki....No be today we dey hear this kind of story 😂😂😂

    1. Anonymous

      This govt and tieing everything to money like barons

    2. Anonymous

      So Portable can convince me to vote Tinubu??

  2. Anonymous

    A bloody liar and a miscreant. I dare you to show a screenshot or receipt of that alert you claimed to have received. What contribution can you make to his campaign, other than your nuisance and Agbero values, for you to qualify for a whooping N100m compensation?

  3. Anonymous

    100M given to you is not yayi's money but constituency funds for projects to better the life of nigerians collectively... they act like its money from their own pockets... who dash monkey banana

  4. Anonymous

    Portable Don Collect

  5. Anonymous

    Portable, you don blow bi that bro 😂 🤣

  6. Anonymous

    Support who support you

  7. Anonymous

    Greedy failed Portable

  8. Anonymous

    Tinubu has failed woefully

  9. Anonymous

    Posterity can never be kind to you Portable

  10. olumide adebayo

    Stupid boy fuck off

  11. Anti-simping

    Cash out 😂 An average Nigerian can be bought with money, yes you read that right. Leave all these obidients, atiku supporters, apc supporters 🤣😂 The day an opposition party gives them a "huge sum", they'll pledge their support for that party.

  12. Skip

    You be fool 🤣

  13. Karen Bush

    Na to go buy another scrap SUV like always. Lol.

  14. Anonymous

    while the masses keep suffering and begging for daily bread, some people dey do share the money.

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