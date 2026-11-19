Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday, November 19.

The highly decorated 33-year-old Jepchirchir, who also won Olympic gold in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, was suspended after an out-of-competition sample showed traces of the banned blood booster EPO.

The AIU confirmed she had been given a full ban for three years from October 20.

Two other Kenyan runners were banned.

Veronica Loleo, half marathon silver medallist at the World Road Running Championships in 2026, was given three years for the same offence.

And Ronald Korir, a fourth-place finisher in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban after he was unable to explain abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport.

They join more than 140 Kenyan athletes, including current women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich, who have been suspended or banned by the AIU since 2017.

“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement.