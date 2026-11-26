Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed the ex-depot gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, by ₦125 per litre nationwide.



Taking effect on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the adjustment lowers the bulk loading rate at the 700,000-barrel-per-day facility from ₦1,720 to ₦1,595 per litre, a 7.27 percent reduction aimed at easing energy and haulage costs for manufacturers, commercial fleets, and downstream marketers.

In a formal notice to customers ahead of its planned listing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on December 1, the refinery confirmed that corresponding price-adjustment credits will be reflected directly in buyers' ledger accounts.



The downward revision comes after the company briefly suspended an earlier proposed ₦150 per litre cut on November 21 pending an internal pricing review, and coincides with improved domestic supply, which the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) reported nearly doubled to 16.8 million litres per day in October. With wholesale procurement rates falling, pump prices for diesel across retail filling stations are anticipated to decline in the coming days.