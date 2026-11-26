A grieving family from Louisiana has claimed they held an entire funeral for a stranger after a mortuary allegedly mixed up the bodies of two elderly women.

According to KSLA, relatives of Gloria English, 83, questioned whether the woman lying in her casket at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport was actually their grandmother during an open-casket service earlier this month.

“They basically assured us that that was her, even though we told them then that we didn’t feel like that was her,” granddaughter Treasha English told the outlet.



Around the same time, the body of another woman, 78-year-old Jean Mims, went missing from the funeral home.

After comparing photos of the deceased, both families believe the woman in English’s casket was Mims.



“I’ve seen a picture of this lady in the casket, and it looks a whole lot like my sister,” Mims’ sister Marie Cooper-Johnson told The Post.

“Her cheekbones, her nose, her hands. … I’m about ninety percent sure.”



Cooper-Johnson said Mims died in hospital after battling cancer, and her daughters watched as staff placed her body into a funeral home van. However, they noticed another body wrapped in a covering inside the vehicle and suspect the funeral home may have mixed up the corpses during the transfer.

Gloria English’s family also believes it was Mims in their grandmother’s casket, relatives told KSLA.





However, the truth may never be established, as the body was cremated following the funeral.

If the families' suspicions are correct, it would mean Mims was the person cremated, despite having strongly opposed cremation, according to Cooper-Johnson.

Heavenly Gates has no record of Mims and initially told the family she may have been mistakenly cremated.

The funeral home issued an apology Wednesday and announced it was conducting an internal probe, according to WAFB, but wouldn’t confirm the bodies were swapped.

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors received two complaints on Nov. 19, and is investigating the mortuary.

Cooper-Johnson described her sister as a beloved great-grandmother who cherished her family and tried to spread peace wherever she went.

“She was all about love. I’m the fighter. She would tell me, ‘Don’t fight.’ But in this situation, she would tell me, fight. ‘Fight!'” Cooper-Johnson said.