German supermodel, actress, and artist Veruschka, widely regarded as one of the world's first supermodels, has died at the age of 87.

The fashion icon, whose real name was Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort, died at her home in Berlin on November 24, surrounded by friends and family.

Her death was confirmed by a relative to the German newspaper Bild . Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born on May 14, 1939, in Königsberg, East Prussia (now Kaliningrad, Russia), Veruschka experienced a traumatic childhood during World War II.

Her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff-Steinort, was executed by the Nazis in 1944 for his involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. Her family was subsequently imprisoned, and they lost their ancestral home following the war.

She later studied art in Hamburg before moving to Florence, Italy, where she was discovered by photographer Ugo Mulas in 1959, aged 20.

She subsequently adopted the professional name Veruschka and rose to international fame during the 1960s, becoming one of the most recognisable and highly paid models of her generation.

Standing more than six feet tall, she became known for her striking features, towering frame and unconventional poses, which helped challenge traditional ideas of beauty and fashion photography.

She appeared on the cover of American Vogue 13 times and worked with some of the industry's most celebrated photographers, including Richard Avedon, Irving Penn and Franco Rubartelli.

Avedon famously described her as "the most beautiful woman in the world", while their collaboration produced some of the most memorable fashion photographs of the era.

Beyond modelling, Veruschka also ventured into acting, making her film debut in Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film Blow-Up , where she played herself opposite actor David Hemmings.