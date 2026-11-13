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US vice president JD Vance considers pulling out of 2028 run for president

By Linda Ikeji
US vice president JD Vance considers pulling out of 2028 run for president
US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly reconsidering whether to run for president in 2028 following the Republican Party's disappointing performance in the November midterm elections.
 
Vance, who has been viewed as a leading contender to succeed President Donald Trump, has yet to make a final decision on entering the presidential race, as allies and political donors question the party's chances of retaining the White House.
 
People close to Vance say he remains committed to rebuilding the political movement that delivered Trump's victory two years ago, but is increasingly questioning whether he should be the one to lead it.
 
One ally told CNN that Vance's eventual decision would not be surprising either way, noting that at 42, he could afford to wait for another opportunity if the current political climate made a successful presidential campaign too difficult.
 
Until recently, Vance was widely regarded as the leading contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.
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According to CNN, Vance has been wrestling with a more fundamental question: whether any Republican can win the presidency in the political environment Trump has created.
 
One of Vance's allies told CNN that the question was no longer simply whether the vice president could win, but whether any Republican could prevail in 2028 while the Iran war continued. In that ally's assessment, a failure to end the conflict in Iran could make the next presidential election an uphill battle for the entire party.
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